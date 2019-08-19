Article Image Alt Text

PHOTO SUBMITTED
ABOVE: Members of the National Association of University Women - Crowley Branch on hand for the Fourth Annual Back to School Readiness Seminar held Friday, Aug. 9, included, seated, Betty Gums; standing from left, Sonjatina Wilridge, President Myrtle Cain, Lavera George (Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church), Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, LaTikka Magee Charles, Daniel Damon (Excelsior Chapter #84 Order of Eastern Star), Cynthia Winbush, Jacqunette Batiste and Cheryl Shelvin-Lewis. RIGHT: Acadia Parish School Superintendent Scott Richard addresses those in attendance.

Fourth Annual Back to School Seminar a success

Mon, 08/19/2019 - 4:14pm

Approximately 200 middle and high school students and parents turned out for the Fourth Annual Back to School Readiness Seminar ...

