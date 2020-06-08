Hargraves celebrate 50 years

Glenda and Joseph Hargrave of Crowley celebrated 50 years of marriage on Saturday, June 6.

The couple met in March of 1970 and were wed on June 6, 1970, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley. Glenda was 19 and Joseph was 26.

The Hargraves went on to have three children, Chad J. Hargrave, Shane P. Hargrave and Charlene A. Hargrave.

They have lived at the same address in Crowley for the entire 50 years of their marriage.

In honor of the Hargraves’ 50th wedding anniversary, they were presented with a Supreme Knight’s Wedding Anniversary Certificate of Commendation by the Knights of Columbus.

Mrs. Hargrave is the former Glenda Touchet, the daughter of the late Beatrice and Wilmer Touchet. Mr. Hargrave is the son of the late Agnes and Ennis Hargrave.