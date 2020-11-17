IPAL’s ‘The Death and Life of Larry Benson’ to open Friday, Dec. 4

The Iberia Performing Arts League’s next performance of the season will be “The Death and Life of Larry Benson,” a play directed by Donna Berard.

Show dates are Dec. 4 - 6 and Dec. 8 - 11. Thursday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

“The Death and Life of Larry Benson” is a gripping and emotional story about the family of Larry Benson as they deal with the fact that their son is missing in action, until one day they find that he is returning home.

The entire town is excited and plans for a very big welcome, but when he arrives, the young soldier finds that he is a stranger. The buildup of tension and drama brings about the moment of truth and vindication.

Performances will be at the Essanee Theatre in downtown New Iberia, 126 Iberia St.

All tickets are $10 and available online at Tix.com.

For more information, contact Charlie Robertson at (337) 256-9962, email IPAL at Ipal@cox.net or visit IpalTheater.com.

The Iberia Performing Arts League, also known as IPAL, is a community theater organization. Its mission is to promote live theater in New Iberia and to enhance the community. It generally offers five major productions per season, a summer youth play or activity and other special activities.