IPAL announces ‘Nunsense!’ auditions set for Oct. 4 - 5

The Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL) is looking for a few good nuns or wanna-be nuns for the show “Nunsense!”

Auditions for “Nunsense!” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, and Monday, Oct. 5, from at the IPAL theatre, 126 Iberia Street.

Those auditioning will be asked to do a reading from the script and to sing a song, preferably a song sung by the character for which audition is being made.

Performance dates are Dec. 4 - 6 and 10 - 13.

The cast is made up of women ages 21-55:

• Sister Mary Regina (Reverend Mother) – The Mother Superior of the Little Sisters of Hoboken. She tries to be strict and keep order, but things often get out of her control. She has a great sense of humor that always shines through her attempt at creating a tough exterior.

• Sister Mary Hubert – The Mistress of Novices and second in command to Mother Superior. At times she finds it difficult to deal with problems she believes are created by Mother Superior’s ineptness. She and Mother Superior have a healthy and humorous rivalry.

• Sister Robert Anne – A streetwise nun from Brooklyn, New York. She is one tough cookie but has a heart and soul of gold. She feels she has real theatrical potential and is frustrated by Reverend Mother’s refusal to let her “star” in the show.

• Sister Mary Paul – Also known as Amnesia, she was hit on the head with a crucifix and for a long period didn’t remember who she was. Now, everyone knows she is Sister Mary Paul, a country singer who jump-started her recording career as the first nun to appear at the Grand Ole Opry. She always seems to be a “little vacant” but innocently endearing.

• Sister Mary Leo – A novice. She is easily swayed to join in the mischief. She has dedicated her life to becoming the first famous nun ballerina.

To sign up or for more information, e-mail the director, Katherine Caffery, kccaffery88@gmail.com or call (337) 256-0604.