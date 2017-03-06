King Cimmer LXII honored at King’s Luncheon

PHOTO SUBMITTED

Many royal subjects celebrated the reign of King Cimmer LXII, Michael Shane Goff, at the annual King’s Luncheon held at the Crowley Town Club the day after the Krewe of Town Revelers’ Mardi Gras Ball. The dukes and pages of this year’s “Big City Cimmer” on hand for the event were, front row from left, Pages to the King Andre Bergeaux and Reagan Suire; back row, Dukes Jared Monk, Robbie Cramer and Dr. Stuart Taylor; King Cimmer LXII, Michael Shane Goff; and Dukes Bryan Comeaux, Glen Howie Jr. and Joey Foreman.