King Cimmer LXII honored at King’s Luncheon

Past Mardi Gras Kings celebrating at the King’s Luncheon held in honor of King Cimmer LXII Michael Shane Goff included, from left, Tommy McNeely, Elliot Dore’, Gilles Piron, Blane Faulk, Jay Suire, Goff, Dean Bergeaux, Hank Capel, Chris Brammer, Larry Chiasson, Scott Sibley and Greg Jones.
Many royal subjects celebrated the reign of King Cimmer LXII, Michael Shane Goff, at the annual King’s Luncheon held at the Crowley Town Club the day after the Krewe of Town Revelers’ Mardi Gras Ball. The dukes and pages of this year’s “Big City Cimmer” on hand for the event were, front row from left, Pages to the King Andre Bergeaux and Reagan Suire; back row, Dukes Jared Monk, Robbie Cramer and Dr. Stuart Taylor; King Cimmer LXII, Michael Shane Goff; and Dukes Bryan Comeaux, Glen Howie Jr. and Joey Foreman.
Also on hand to celebrate the reign of King Cimmer LXII, Michael Shane Goff, were, front row from left, Pages to the Queen Brylee Thibodeaux and Ava Shuff; back row, Maids Kelly Richard Bergeaux, Nichole Landry and Amber Rodriguez Jones; King Cimmer LXII, Michael Shane Goff, and his Queen, Karen Badon Spaetgens; and Maids Sandra Williams Royer, Tiffany Fruge Richey and LaKayla Romero Stelly.