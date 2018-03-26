Knowles retires after more than 50 years of service with the state

On Wednesday, March 21, staff at the Crowley Behavioral Health Clinic gathered for a luncheon to celebrate the retirement of Carolyn H. Knowles, clinic manager, seated center. Knowles, a social worker, served at the agency (formerly the Crowley Mental Health Clinic) for more than 50 years and was presented with a certificate of recognition by Gov. John Bel Edwards in acknowledgment of her service. Staff on hand for the luncheon included, seated from left, Heather Henry, Jill Dubois, Knowles, Debra Meaux, Teri Hoffpauir; standing, Dacia Odom, Mickey Businelle, Janet Williams, Acadiana Area Human Services District Director of Behavioral Health Yancey Mire, Casie Harrington, Dr. Robert McManus, Suzanne Chatman and Jocelyn Bradley.