Le Tournoi set in Ville Platte

Take a step back in time to experience one of Ville Platte’s most unique traditions – Le Tournoi – set for Oct. 18.

The event, which showcases knights wearing traditional garb and riding horseback, was first introduced in Ville Platte in the early 1800s. After a hiatus for several decades, the ancient sporting event of jousting was brought back in 1948 by a group of local WWII veterans.

Spectators at the event will witness competitors attempt to retain seven small rings suspended on posts around a semi-circular quarter mile track at neck breaking speed. The rings symbolize the seven enemies of cotton: flood, drought, boll weevil, bollworm, silk, rayon and nylon.

After three rounds, the knight who retains the most rings in the quickest time is declared the winner.

Qualifying for the competition will take place on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Industrial Park. Registration will begin at 1 p.m., with the qualifying round beginning at 2 p.m. This event is free to the public.

Those who qualify for the competition will then compete on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Industrial Park. Running of Le Tournoi will begin at 2 p.m. Entry fee will be $5 per person.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs to the event.

For more information, call the Evangeline Parish Tourism Office at (337) 363-1878.