LeJeune, Mankin, exchange wedding vows

Courtney Paige LeJeune and Brandt Anthony Mankin, both of Broussard, were recently joined in holy matrimony during a beautiful evening wedding held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley.

The Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, 6 p.m. double ring ceremony was officiated by Fr. Mikel Polson.

The bride is the daughter of Melissa Miller LeJeune of Iota. She is the granddaughter of Ethel Miller of Eunice and the late Richard “Dick” Miller, and of the late Clarice and Rodney LeJeune of Iota.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of Iota High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is presently employed at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She is also currently pursuing a Master of Science degree in Nursing at UL Lafayette, with an anticipated graduation date of December 2021, to become a Family Nurse Practitioner.

The groom is the son of Jil Mankin of Lafayette and the late Timothy Mankin. His grandparents are Judy and Cedric Johnson of Youngsville and Penny and Donnie Daniels of Patterson.

The groom graduated from Teurlings Catholic High School in 2010 and is employed as a Quality Control Supervisor by Quail Tools.

Escorted to the altar by her brother, Josh LeJeune, the bride was gorgeous in an ivory and champagne Chantilly lace gown with a tulle overlay accented with embroidered lace appliques embellished with frosted beadwork. The long sleeve, floor length gown with a V neckline presented a soft fit and flair silhouette and was completed with a row of buttons down its illusion bank. The skirt was finished with a wide, scalloped hemline and flowed into a long, beautiful, sheer petal train. For her headpiece, the bride selected a Morilee fingertip length veil of soft gold tulle trimmed with crystals and sequins.

Courtney carried a bouquet of slate blue roses and creme garden roses interspersed with flowing greenery, eucalyptus and dusty blue accents.

The bouquet incorporated a number of special items, including a photograph of the bride’s late maternal grandfather in a charm, a wedding angel with a sapphire and a wedding rosary from the Vatican blessed by Pope Francis. The bouquet’s stems were wrapped with blue-striped fabric from a tie worn by her late maternal grandfather.

In keeping with tradition, the bride wore her late maternal grandfather’s wedding band on her thumb as “something old” and her wedding gown as “something new.” Jewelry loaned to her by her sister served as “something borrowed,” while her garter served as “something blue.” She also followed the tradition of slipping a sixpence into her shoe for good luck and prosperity in the marriage A penny from the year of her birth was also tucked into her shoe.

Amelia Rose LeJeune, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Krista Mancuso and Josie Aguillard, friends of the bride, and Alyssa Mankin, sister of the groom. Isabella Haydel, niece of the groom, served as junior bridesmaid.

The bridesmaids wore floor length A-line gowns of slate blue chiffon, with each bridesmaid having chosen a bodice style that suited her personality. They carried smaller versions of the bride’s bouquet with ivory roses, slate blue accents and various greenery.

The duties of best man were fulfilled by Layne Sims, friend of the groom. Standing as groomsmen were Max Saltzman, Harry Rosenberg and Jesse Mangrum, all friends of the groom, and Kolston Franklin, godson of the groom.

Piper Mankin, niece of the groom, served as flower girl.

For her daughter’s wedding, the mother of the bride, the former Melissa Miller, selected a heather blue Adrianna Papell gown with a jewel neckline and mermaid silhouette. The dress was embellished with hand-beaded mesh with a floral motif and finished with a godet skirt with a chiffon overlay.

The mother of the groom, the former Jil Daniels, chose a navy sleeveless above-the-knee dress of silver-shot lace. The neckline was accented with beadwork and pearls, and a matching jacket of sheer, soft chiffon completed the look.

Both mothers wore wrist corsages made of crystal bracelets with ivory petit roses and slate blue ribbons.

Music for the ceremony was provided by organist Connie Beaugh, vocalist Arien Harper and trumpeters Joe Stemplewski and Josh Stemplewski.

Selected music included “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Wherever You Go,” “As the Deer,” “I Choose You,” “Always Be a Child,” “Canon in D,” “Trumpet Voluntary,” “Ave Maria” and “Trumpet Tune.”

Chosen scriptures were read by Richard Miller, godfather of the bride, and Carla Box, godmother of the groom.

Following the ceremony, family and friends joined the newlywed couple for a reception in their honor at La Belle Venue in Eunice.

At the entrance was a memory table displaying photographs of relatives, and guests were asked to sign in on a photo album.

The cloth- and lace-covered tables were topped with white lanterns and candles adorned with flowers and flower-filled crystal vases. The ceiling was draped with soft, flowing fabric, and crystal chandeliers lit the room.

Photographs of the bride and groom were placed throughout the venue, and video of them was projected onto a television screen.

The bride’s four-tiered white cake was filled with caramel pecan, lemon and strawberry. It was decorated with buttercream frosting that featured scrollwork and beading on the various tiers and a large initial “M” in the center of one tier. It was topped and adorned with fresh roses and displayed with loose rose petals around its base. It was served by Beth Cart, godmother of the bride.

The groom’s cake was a chocolate double layer cake with German chocolate filling. It was frosted with chocolate buttercream icing and decorated with an edible photograph of the bride and groom with their dogs.

On the evening prior to the wedding, the mother of the bride hosted a 6 p.m. rehearsal dinner at The Red Brick Building in Iota. Attendees enjoyed chicken and sausage gumbo prepared by Jeff Richard and potato salad, with Hawaiian Finale Cake and almond cupcakes for dessert.

Out-of-town guests at the wedding traveled from Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Iberia, New Orleans, Shreveport and New Mexico.

The bride and groom enjoyed a wedding trip to San Antonio and plan to travel to Universal Studios in the spring.

They are making their home in Broussard.