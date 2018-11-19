Longtime friends celebrate 95th birthdays together

LSN STAFF PHOTO / Lisa Soileaux

On hand for the Nov. 13 luncheon celebrating the 95th birthdays of Helen Thevis and Lucille “Shocky” Miers, third and fourth from left, respectively, were, seated from left, Claudette Blackburn, Pauline Reiners, Gena Wagner, Dorothy Thibodeaux, Louise Morrow; standing, Lucille Hebert, Tommy Thevis, Glenda Thevis, Philip Thevis, Katie Thevis, Karen Miers, Pat Miers, Tracy Laurent, Antoinette Coignard, Letty Darbonne, Erica Zaunbrecher, Tina Hollier, Lisa Schneider , Leah Zaunbrecher and Richard Coignard. Also present but not pictured were Ruth Dupont and Iris Pinson.