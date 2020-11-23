LSUE to host Winter Fair

Mon, 11/23/2020 - 4:54pm
EUNICE

The LSU Eunice Campus Activities Board will host a Winter Fair on Friday, Dec. 4.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Acadian Center Front Lawn will have real snow to create a “Winter Wonderland” for kids of all ages.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. with arts and crafts, as well as an opportunity with to take pictures with Santa Claus.
The night will end with a 6 p.m. showing of “The Polar Express” on the lawn with hot chocolate. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the Winter Fair.

