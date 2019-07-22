Miss Crowley contestants, sponsors enjoy social

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Contestants and sponsors participating in the 83rd Annual Miss Crowley Pageant and the 2019 Teen and Junior Miss Crowley Pageants enjoyed a social held Tuesday, July 16, at Fezzo’s in Crowley. Miss Crowley contestants and their sponsors included, seated from left, Lana Breaux, Allie Nork, Sadie Zaunbrecher, Alana Abshire, Mariah Baker; standing, Valerie Rue (Hair Loft & Lash Bar), Alyssa Williams and Shontize Brown (Poise & Personality), Belinda Savoie (Supreme Rice), Millie Vidrine and Hannah Lanier (Southern Roots) and Matilda Stafford (Triple S Services).
Teen and Junior contestants and their sponsors included, seated from left, Catherine Campbell, Destiny Thompson, Halle Smith, Nevaeh Hanks, Emmy Navarre; standing, Jennifer Mixon and Lucy Mixon (Puddles & Lace), Carol Henderson (Acadiana Smiles), Ellie and Madeline Bullock (Fezzo’s) J.C. Webb and Suzy Webb, and Callie Zaunbrecher and Sharisee Schwinn (First National Bank).