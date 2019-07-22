Miss Crowley contestants, sponsors enjoy social

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque

Contestants and sponsors participating in the 83rd Annual Miss Crowley Pageant and the 2019 Teen and Junior Miss Crowley Pageants enjoyed a social held Tuesday, July 16, at Fezzo’s in Crowley. Miss Crowley contestants and their sponsors included, seated from left, Lana Breaux, Allie Nork, Sadie Zaunbrecher, Alana Abshire, Mariah Baker; standing, Valerie Rue (Hair Loft & Lash Bar), Alyssa Williams and Shontize Brown (Poise & Personality), Belinda Savoie (Supreme Rice), Millie Vidrine and Hannah Lanier (Southern Roots) and Matilda Stafford (Triple S Services).