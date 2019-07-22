THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Contestants and sponsors participating in the 83rd Annual Miss Crowley Pageant and the 2019 Teen and Junior Miss Crowley Pageants enjoyed a social held Tuesday, July 16, at Fezzo’s in Crowley. Miss Crowley contestants and their sponsors included, seated from left, Lana Breaux, Allie Nork, Sadie Zaunbrecher, Alana Abshire, Mariah Baker; standing, Valerie Rue (Hair Loft & Lash Bar), Alyssa Williams and Shontize Brown (Poise & Personality), Belinda Savoie (Supreme Rice), Millie Vidrine and Hannah Lanier (Southern Roots) and Matilda Stafford (Triple S Services).

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Teen and Junior contestants and their sponsors included, seated from left, Catherine Campbell, Destiny Thompson, Halle Smith, Nevaeh Hanks, Emmy Navarre; standing, Jennifer Mixon and Lucy Mixon (Puddles & Lace), Carol Henderson (Acadiana Smiles), Ellie and Madeline Bullock (Fezzo’s) J.C. Webb and Suzy Webb, and Callie Zaunbrecher and Sharisee Schwinn (First National Bank).

Miss Crowley contestants, sponsors enjoy social

Mon, 07/22/2019 - 2:11pm

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019