Members present for the event included, seated from left, Forever Emerald Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, Myrtle Cain, Betty Gums; first row standing, Dr. Debira Broussard, Latikka Magee-Charles, Dr. Michelle Calloway, Shelda Kelso, Cheryl Shelvin-Lewis; second row standing, Sonjatina Wilridge, Jacqunette Batiste, Deborah Webster and Hilda Jones.
On hand for the presentation of Love Gifts to Crowley Branch leaders and community partners were, from left Crowley Branch President Myrtle Cain, Crowley Branch First Vice President Cheryl Shelvin-Lewis, Forever Emerald and Crowley Branch member Dr. Ezora J. Proctor and Israelite Baptist Church Pastor Ivan J. Lewis.
NAUW Crowley Branch holds Christmas fellowship
The National Association of University Women Crowley Branch recently hosted a Membership Fellowship and Planning Meeting at Israelite Baptist Church. The members enjoyed games, a “Secret Santa” gift exchange and a delicious meal as they planned for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Poster and Essay Contest.