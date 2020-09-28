Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, far left, served as the facilitator for the officer induction ceremony. Inducted were, second from left, Cain, president; Cheryl Shelvin-Lewis, first vice president; Jackie Guidry, second vice president; Deborah Webster, recording secretary; and Hilda Jones, chaplain. Also serving as officers but not pictured are Cynthia Winbush, financial secretary, and Shelda Kelso, correspondence secretary.
Inducted as new members into the NAUW - Crowley Branch were Pearl Perkins and Deborah Isaac, second and third from left, respectively. Welcoming them were President Cain, far, left, and Forever Emerald Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, far right. Also inducted virtually but not present were Stella Pete and Rene’ Pete.
NAUW - Crowley Branch inducts new members, officers
The National Association of University Women - Crowley Branch recently met in the fellowship hall at Israelite Baptist Church. The group inducted new members, as well as its slate of officers for the 2020-2021 club year. Following the inductions, the members held their regular monthly meeting. The agenda included the NAUW’s 72nd Virtual National Convention, the branch’s back-to-school seminar and supply distribution event, the branch’s summer retreat and the branch’s SOS Initiative to support those in Lake Charles impacted by Hurricane Laura. The Tuesday, Sept. 15, meeting, hosted by President Myrtle Cain and Dr. Michelle Calloway, concluded with socialization and fellowship.