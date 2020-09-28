NAUW - Crowley Branch inducts new members, officers

The National Association of University Women - Crowley Branch recently met in the fellowship hall at Israelite Baptist Church. The group inducted new members, as well as its slate of officers for the 2020-2021 club year. Following the inductions, the members held their regular monthly meeting. The agenda included the NAUW’s 72nd Virtual National Convention, the branch’s back-to-school seminar and supply distribution event, the branch’s summer retreat and the branch’s SOS Initiative to support those in Lake Charles impacted by Hurricane Laura. The Tuesday, Sept. 15, meeting, hosted by President Myrtle Cain and Dr. Michelle Calloway, concluded with socialization and fellowship.