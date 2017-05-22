NAUW - Crowley Branch names new royalty at 36th annual pageant

THE POST-SIGNAL / Danette Bourque
Jamarion Batiste, left, was named Little Master NAUW, and Ny’Yana Wilson, right, was named Little Miss NAUW at the NAUW - Crowley Branch’s 36th Annual Royalty Pageant.
Selected as Master NAUW and Miss NAUW at the NAUW - Crowley Branch’s 36th Annual Royalty Pageant were, from left, Jonathan Van’Vorris Kneeland Jr. and Makayla Musco.
Members of the NAUW - Crowley Branch hosting the 36th Annual Royalty Pageant included, seated from left, Cheryl Shelvin Lewis (pageant co-chair), President Cynthia Winbush, Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, Shelda Kelso (pageant co-chair); standing, Myrtle Cain, Jocelyn Potier, Dr. Michelle Calloway, Hilda Jones, DeBira Broussard, Latikka Magee-Charles, Sonjatina Wilridge, Dora Johnson and Meridian Vallery.