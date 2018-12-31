NAUW holds annual Love Feast

Members of the NAUW - Crowley Branch recently held their annual Love Feast at Israelite Baptist Church in Crowley. Branch members on hand for the event were, front row from left, Cynthia Winbush, President Myrtle Cain, Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, Cheryl Shelvin-Lewis, Shelda Kelso Debira Broussard; back row, Latikka Magee-Charles, Hilda Jones, Deborah Webster, Betty Gums, Jacqunette Guidry, Sonjatina Wilridge and Dr. Michelle Calloway.
Attending as guests were, front row from left, Pastor Ivan J. Lewis, Mona Woods, Cynthia Winbush, Shareca Smith, Co-pastor Lynn Minix, Deborah Jackson, Patricia Melanson; middle row, Cynthia Dominick, Clint Carter, Timothy Winbush, Pastor Dennis Smith, Bishop Brian Minix, Destiny Jones; back row, Robert Dominick, Darrel Victoria Sr., Clyde Gums Sr., Keel Charles, Pastor Matthew Kelso and Byron Wilridge.