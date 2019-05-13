Notre Dame Class of 1969 holds 50-year reunion

PHOTO SUBMITTED
On hand for the recent 50-year class reunion held by the Notre Dame High School Class of 1969 were, holding sign, Jack Lambert Jr.; kneeling from left, Germaine Leonards Ropp, Sheila Hensgens Hargrave, Sherry Wales Summers, Mary Champagne, Suzanne Baronet Landry, Joycelyn Lambousy Arceneaux; first row standing, Greg Moroux, David LeJeune, Roberta Sweeney Motley, Dienna Champagne Hoffpauir, Linda Cain Badon, Louisette Nugent Broussard; second row standing, Kenny Dugas, Theresa Hebert Cronan, Cindy Guidry Wilkins, Mary Landry Ludlow, Agnes Faul Wilson, Sandra Trahan Hein, Sara Sweeney Smeltzer, Pam Carre Greenman, Debbie LeJeune Gunnels, Charlene Everett Varni, Susie Dupont, Charlotte Petitjean Gulotta, Verelda Credeur Girouard; third row standing, Kenneth Johnson, Russell Richard, Alan Broussard, Wayne Doucet, Glenn Simon, Bill Puissegur, Shelton Miller, Maria Olenforst Kracher, Albert Leonards, Marlene Firmin Brantley, Tommy Thevis, Toni Trouille Fogleman and Cora Monte Faul.
Mon, 05/13/2019 - 11:28am