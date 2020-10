THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir

The West Crowley Beautification Board gave its October Yard of the Month award to Brandon Broussard, far left. Broussard’s residence is located on North Avenue D. Presenting him the award were, second from left, Chris Mayfield and Mona Woods, beautification committee members, and Dr. Ezora J. Proctor, beautification chairperson.