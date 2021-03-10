Article Image Alt Text

Pastor celebrates 31 years

Wed, 03/10/2021 - 10:02am
CROWLEY

Israelite Baptist Church in Crowley recently celebrated the 31st anniversary of its pastor, Rev. Ivan J. Lewis. The members of the congregation and their guests gathered at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, for a special service with guest speaker Rev. Jermaine Tezeno of True Light Baptist Church in Eunice. The theme for the event was “Honoring our Pastor’s Spiritual Knowledge and Earthly Understanding.” Selected scripture was Jeremiah 3:15. Following the service, those in attendance gathered for a meal in the Grady Poullard Multipurpose Building. Enjoying the event together as a family were, from left, McKensie Lewis, First Lady Cheryl Shelvin-Lewis, Rev. Lewis and Josef Shelvin Lewis.

