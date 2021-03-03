Rayne Beta Sigma Phi Sweetheart 'Junior Court' honorees announced

RAYNE - Junior court members were announced this week for the 2021 Annual Beta Sigma Phi Sweetheart Ball honorees.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, no ball will be held, but junior court members were selected and will be honored.

In addition, no senior court honorees will be named this year; thus, only junior court members will be announced.

Girls of the Year and Sweethearts of the local Beta Sigma Phi Sorority are usually selected from the following three BSP chapters: Gamma Kappa and Preceptor Alpha Chi, Preceptor Alpha Iota. These three chapters host the annual event for junior and senior court honorees.

High school seniors selected and honored as member of the junior court are the following senior girls: Morgan Alleman, Madelyn Boone, Ali Delahoussaye, Madeline Dischler, Meg Guidry, Morgan Hebert, Analei Jennings, Anna LaCombe, Annie Lyons, Morgan Meche, Marki Richard, Emma Robichaux, Alexis Thibodeaux, Ana Thibodeaux and Marley Traub.

The young men named to the list of junior honorees are: John Robert Allums, William Arceneaux, Lance Castille, Reid Dupont, Nicholas Gautreaux, Boyd Gray, Lexx Guidry, Colin LaCombe, Baylon Leon, Gabriel Leonards, Samual Lyons, Peyton Menard, Sebastian Roche, Blake Smith and William Vice.

Additional information on the honorees and photos will be published in an upcoming edition of The Rayne Acadian-Tribune.