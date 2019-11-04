Article Image Alt Text

Members of the Ross High School Class of 1969 on hand for the class’s 50-year reunion were, first row from left, Daniel Marks, Brenda Willis, Charles Love, Pamela Zackary, Byron David, Jo Ann Boutte; second row, Lionel Willis, Jo Ann Morgan, Barbara Morgan, Diane Johnson, Brunella Duncan, Winston Hill, Patricia Senegal; third row, Daniel Victoria, Martin Morgan, Chester Spencer, Tilfert Webster, Herbert Henry, Frandon Ardoin, Joynetta Seay and Morel Baker Jr. Also present but not pictured were Bertrand Blackwell, Wayne DeJean, William Jones, Judy Evans, Ida Arceneaux, Joseph Wilturner and Adolph Wright.

Members of the Crowley High School Class of 1989 enjoying the joint reunion were, from left, Jeanne “Patches” Williams, Cyd Kelly Miles, Keisha Austin St. Julien, Joan Articia Smith and Danielle Victoria Damon.

Ross High Class of ’69, CHS Class of ’89 hold joint reunion

Mon, 11/04/2019 - 5:20pm

The Ross High School Class of 1969 and the Crowley High School Class of 1989 recently joined to celebrate their ...

