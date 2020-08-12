Shadows announces plein air competition

Applications are open for the seventh annual Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition.

Thirty artists will have the opportunity to compete for $6,500 in cash prizes to be awarded by Judge Kenn Backhaus, nationally acclaimed plein air painter.

The competition will take place March 13-19, 2021, and will include several fun-filled events for both artists and the community. The application form and rules can be found online. Those interested may also apply online.

The deadline for applying is Sunday, Nov. 1. Applicants will be notified by Nov. 30 regarding selection.

Due to the coronavirus (and uncertainties surrounding it), only those artists who are juried into the competition will pay an application fee.

For more information, contact Jayd Buteaux at (337) 369-6446 or jbuteaux@savingplaces.org.