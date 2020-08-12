Article Image Alt Text

Artists will compete for $6,500 in cash prizes.

Shadows announces plein air competition

Wed, 08/12/2020 - 10:25am
Event set for March 13-19, 2021
NEW IBERIA

Applications are open for the seventh annual Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition.
Thirty artists will have the opportunity to compete for $6,500 in cash prizes to be awarded by Judge Kenn Backhaus, nationally acclaimed plein air painter.
The competition will take place March 13-19, 2021, and will include several fun-filled events for both artists and the community. The application form and rules can be found online. Those interested may also apply online.
The deadline for applying is Sunday, Nov. 1. Applicants will be notified by Nov. 30 regarding selection.
Due to the coronavirus (and uncertainties surrounding it), only those artists who are juried into the competition will pay an application fee.
For more information, contact Jayd Buteaux at (337) 369-6446 or jbuteaux@savingplaces.org.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020