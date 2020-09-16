Shadows reopens with annual Community Day celebration

The Shadows-on-the-Teche is reopening, and they are kicking things off with their annual Shadows Community Day.

Join the staff on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for grounds-only, self-guided tours of the Shadows gardens and a family-friendly scavenger hunt with the chance to win prize packages, including children’s toys, art prints of the Shadows and the Shadows-on-the-Teche Cookbook featuring delicious recipes for all types of foods.

Admission for Shadows Community Day is free, but donations are appreciated.

Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear masks when social distancing is not possible. Shadows staff will be wearing masks and monitoring the number of people in the gardens in order to follow state-mandated crowd sizes.

Entrance to the event will be through the Shadows front gate on East Main Street.

Restroom facilities have been thoroughly sanitized and will be available for use.

The house will not be open for tours.