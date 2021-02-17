Shadows spring craft fair set for March 6

The Shadows-on-the-Teche Spring Arts and Crafts Fair will take place in the Shadows gardens on Sat., March 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors from around Louisiana will display and sell their original work. A variety of hand-crafted products will be available for sale, and just in time for Easter, family barbecues and the beginning of spring.

Homemade preserves, children’s clothing, hair accessories, and tasty treats make perfect basket fillers. Original artwork will brighten up any room, and one-of-a-kind bird feeders and houses will help ring in spring. Food and dessert vendors will also sell their tempting fares.

Admission to the fair is $5 per person (12 and older) and $3 for children (ages 6-11) and includes a guided tour of the Shadows.

“Come enjoy the day with your family and friends while supporting local artists, craftsmen, and the Shadows-on-the-Teche,” said Jayd Buteaux, marketing and programs manager.

In order to make this event as safe as possible for staff, volunteers, visitors, and vendors, the Shadows will implement coronavirus precautions that are in line with federal and state guidelines. At this moment, masks are required to attend the event, and visitors are asked to practice safe social distancing.

The Shadows is located at 317 E. Main St. in New Iberia.

For more information please contact Jayd Buteaux at (337) 369-6446 or Shadows@ShadowsOnTheTeche.org. Any funds raised from this event will be used for the continued preservation and maintenance of the Shadows.