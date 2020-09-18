Sorority chapter reflects on 1934 during virtual meeting

Members of Laureate Mu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

President Phyllis Triggs led the meeting with the opening ritual and the pledge to the flag.

For the program, Shirley Griffin tested the knowledge of the group by reflecting on the year 1934, her birth year. President that year was Franklin Roosevelt. Winning the Academy Award for best movie was “It Happened One Night.” Robert was the most common boy’s name that year, and Mary the most popular girl’s name. The Saint Louis Cardinals won the World Series. Other facts had to do with the economy of the time included that there was no minimum wage, a loaf of bread cost eight cents, a gallon of gasoline cost 19 cents and a postage stamp cost three cents.

Members were asked to purchase Mean Green cleaning liquid for the Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen.

The next meeting and chapter birthday party will be on held on Oct. 6 at the home of President Triggs. Members were reminded to bring secret sister gifts.

Present virtually were Glenda Atkinson, Griffin, Connie Jaubert, Cheryl LeMaire, Elsie Rowell, Gloria Stutes, Nancy Tislow and Triggs.