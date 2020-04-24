State library to mark National Poetry Month

The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana will celebrate National Poetry Month with a virtual edition of “Just Listen to Yourself: Louisiana’s Poet Laureate Presents Louisiana Poets.”

In its tenth year, Louisiana Poet Laureate John Warner Smith will host the program.

Smith has invited six poets from across the state to read their work, including Liz Adair, Katie Bickham, Kelly Harris, David Havird, Brad Richard and Donney Rose.

“The richness of Louisiana poetry can give us solace during these challenging days,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

“I am so proud of the State Library of Louisiana for stepping up and creating this alternative way of presenting this annual program uninterrupted for a tenth year.”

“The State Library of Louisiana has worked tirelessly to continue its regular programming and support despite the challenges posed by the current pandemic. I am proud that we are able to offer this online presentation as a grand finale to Louisiana’s 2020 celebration of National Poetry Month,” said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton.

“Each year, I look forward to the opportunity to hear the varied voices of our Louisiana poets chosen by our poet laureate.

“This year, however, I am particularly proud to be able to provide the welcome and recognize these poets – each scheduled for the original live event – and all of our staff behind the scenes who have made this possible.”

The presentation will be recorded and available on YouTube and Facebook on Thursday, April 30, beginning at noon.

For more information about the participating poets, visit the State Library of Louisiana website.