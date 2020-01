THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir

Shirley Griffin, far left, hosted the January meeting of the Attakapas Study Club of Crowley at her home. She welcomed, Stan and Jackie Keyes, second and third from left, who gave a presentation on their Compostela walks to the group. Hostesses for the meeting were, Dot Simon and Liz Regan, fourth and fifth from left, respectively.