Teche Literary Festival set for April 9-11

The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival has announced that it will continue with plans to host its fifth annual festival events in person on April 9 - 11.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, some revisions have been made.

Festival patrons will have the opportunity to explore the sights and sounds of Dave Robicheaux’s hometown as they stroll through New Iberia’s National Register Historic District and attend one of several events celebrating the area’s unique literary history, culture and cuisine.

Festivities will kick off Friday night with the Jazz It Up Opening Reception on the grounds of the Shadows-on-the-Teche, featuring music by the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band and Cajun delicacies prepared by the 2013 “King and Queen of Louisiana Seafood,” Cody and Samantha Carroll, and other area chefs.

Saturday’s events include music by Andy Smith, the Authors Book Fair, Children’s Word and Picture Workshops, Dave Robicheaux Walking Tours, the Louisiana Seafood Great Southern Chefs Cooking Demonstration, the College of Liberal Arts University of Louisiana at Lafayette Symposium on James Lee Burke and the Center Stage Readers’ Theater featuring an excerpt from one of his chosen titles.

A Live Oak Walk down New Iberia’s historic Main Street will take place Sunday morning, followed by the Symphony in the Park to close out the weekend.

A detailed schedule of events can be obtained on the festival’s website and Facebook page. Tickets can also be purchased via BonTempsTix.com. Due to the current situation, the cost of some events has been reduced or eliminated entirely.

All events and details are subject to change pending new Covid-19 restrictions. Necessary precautions will be taken to safeguard attendees and volunteers in line with federal and state guidelines.

For more information, contact Becky Allain at (337) 369-6446 or techefest@gmail.com. Sign up for festival updates on IberiaTravel.com (select Dave Robicheaux news). For travel information, visit Iberia Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.