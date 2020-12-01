Traditional bookbinding to be taught Saturday at Lafayette’s Vermilionville

This month’s Les Mains Guidées at Vermilionville will feature the art of traditional book binding taught by Vermilionville’s own Jude Darby.

Darby is a talented, bi-lingual interpreter and tour guide at Vermilionville.

During his workshop, attendees will learn about and go through each step in the book-binding process together, from folding the pages, to sewing text blocks, to casing and attaching the cover.

Each student will leave with his own blank page journal, as well as all the necessary tools (an awl, a bone folder, ruler, brushes, etc.) and knowledge to continue making books at home.

The class will be taught Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. and is limited to 10 participants. Cost is $60 per person to cover materials.

The workshop will be set up following guidelines for social distancing, and all participants should wear masks.

To register, or for more information, visit https://bayouvermiliondistrict.org.