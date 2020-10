This year Vermilionville is hosting a special Halloween fête - “Ghosts on the Bayou” - which will feature ghost storytelling inside the historical village.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is “21 and over.”

Costumes are strongly encouraged, and an award will be given for Most Original Costume.

Admission is $15.

For more information visist https://bayouvermiliondistrict.org/vermilionville/ or call (337) 233-4077.