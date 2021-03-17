Louisiana OMV warns residents about imposter website scams

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is warning citizens of third-party websites obtaining residents’ personal data, credit card information and overcharging citizens for online vehicle registration services.

These websites, they say, are privately owned by for-profit companies and are not affiliated with any state government agency.

“We have had reports from our citizens who were deceived into providing sensitive information to other websites,” said OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “We encourage our customers to utilize our online services when they can, but they should be aware of the dangers associated with some third-party websites.”

The OMV is encouraging customers to use the Louisiana State Police online system to report any imposter websites. The secure reporting form is located under the “Suspicious Activity” link at www.lsp.org.

The OMV says that most customers are eligible to perform an online registration renewal at www.expresslane.org by using the Louisiana computer-generated renewal notice or their previously issued registration. In addition to renewing online, Louisiana residents have the option to renew their vehicle registration by mail or in-person at a local OMV field office or select Public Tag Agent locations.

The Office of Motor Vehicles is recommending that customers remain mindful and cautious when processing online transactions. They say that some private, unofficial motor vehicle-based websites can collect and store customers’ personal information and charge unnecessary fees.

International Registration Plan (IRP) customers should utilize www.la-trucks-online.org for online services.

OMV offers the following tips for safe and secure online transactions:

• Instead of using an internet search engine, type the URL directly into the address bar.

• Verify the correct URL before entering personal information.

• Check your bank or credit card statements frequently.

• Print and save your receipt.

• Third-party websites often include advertisements; www.expresslane.org does not have ads.