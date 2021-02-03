BBB: Don’t post vaccine cards online

For many Americans, finally getting the COVID-19 vaccine can be exciting and a huge relief. But if you do receive it, don’t go boasting about it on social media.

That’s kind of what the Better Business Bureau is warning us about. They advise not to share photos of your COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media.

“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine,” said the BBB in a news release. “If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.”

Another issue with sharing your vaccination card on social media is that it makes it easier for scammers to create imitation cards that they can sell. This actually happened in Great Britain, according to the BBB.

What is ok to post? The BBB suggests that instead of posting your vaccination card you can share your vaccine sticker, and also review your social media settings to make sure you know who can see your information.

Vaccination cards are being used as the “simplest” way to keep track of COVID-19 shots, according to Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition.

By the way, more than 31 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States, according to data published Sunday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.