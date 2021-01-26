U.S. COVID cases surpass 25 million

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

That figure continues to dwarf the case totals of every other country around the world. With over 25 million cases, the U.S. now has more than double the amount of recorded COVID-19 cases than any other country. India ranks second with 10.6 million cases of COVID-19.

The U.S. also ranks first in the world with more than 419,000 COVID-19 deaths, nearly double that of Brazil, which has recorded more than 217,000 deaths.

The spread of the virus appears to be on the decline after peaking earlier this month, and the number of Americans who have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should surpass the number of Americans infected by the end of the week.

The COVID Tracking project reports that over the last two weeks, there is only one state or territory in the entire union – Nevada – that has recorded rising case rates. Cases remain consistent in three states and American Samoa and are falling everywhere else.