2020 Roberts Cove Germanfest canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Fri, 07/24/2020 - 12:19pm
ROBERTS COVE

The executive committee for the 26th Roberts Cove Germanfest planned in October of 2020 has announced this year’s festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have debated over the last few weeks about what should happen and have decided, given the government and Diocesan restrictions, that canceling is our best course of actions at this time,” a release states.
The festival was scheduled for Oct. 2 and 3. The executive committee says that they have an obligation to ensure a safe environment for their most vulnerable members, along with visitors and volunteers that travel to the festival each year.
They say that even with following the needed guidelines to allow the festival to happen, the committee does not believe the Germanfest would be an enjoyable experience.
“Therefore, it is better to postpone it until next year and allow us to make it the festival that you deserve.”
Germanfest is held the first full weekend of October on a yearly basis on the grounds and surrounding areas of St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove.

