Acadia reaches ‘bar reopening’ threshhold; parish ‘opts in’

Acadia Parish has officially fallen under 5 percent COVID-19 positivity over the past two consecutive weeks, making the parish eligible to reopen bars under Phase 3 guidelines.

In line with Phase 3, Acadia Parish Police Jury President Chance Henry, has formally “opted-in” to have bars and other Class AG permit holders re-open immediately while following certain restrictions.

In a letter to parish residents and business owners issued Wednesday afternoon, Henry wrote: “The Acadia Parish Police Jury formally acknowledges that we, as a parish meeting the requirements determined and published by the Louisiana Department of Health for having 5 percent or less positivity rate for COVID-19 infections for the last two consecutive weeks prior to September 11th, has requested that we ‘opt-in’ for our bars and other Class AG.”

Acadia joined Jeff Davis and St. Landry parishes in gaining eligibility this week.

Reopened bars may offer table side service only, with standing and bar service being prohibited.

Indoor capacity is limited to a 25 percent occupancy rate or 50 people; whichever is less. Outdoor capacity will be limited to 50 people and only available for table side service.

Tables will be spaced in accordance with SFM social distancing guidelines.

Bars and other Class AG permit holders may open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., however the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. is prohibited.

Live music is prohibited and no person under the age of 21 is allowed on the premises.