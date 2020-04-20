APPJ prez addresses easing of restrictions

In the wake of Friday’s implementation of Lafayette’s “Safe Shop Policy,” officials in Acadia Parish say they have received a number of questions about lightening restrictions here.

In a message posted on the Acadia Parish Police Jury website (appj.org) Friday evening, Jury President Chance Henry addressed those inquiries.

““First, the Acadia Parish government is working with our governor to ensure our compliance with state mandates. Other that the recent curfew that had temporarily been put in place and is now lifted, our parish is not placing any additional restrictions on our citizens than the minimum requirements set by the state,” Henry said.

He went on to explain that Lafayette’s “Safe Shop Policy” simply eased “additional restrictions their parish had put in place.” He said Lafayette Parish is now at a similar level of operation as Acadia Parish has been under.

“Second, beyond the restrictions placed on businesses that are considered ‘essential’ — such as medical and healthcare-related businesses, restaurants, farms, etc. — the only additional business restrictions applied (by the state) are to places of public amusement, personal care and grooming, malls and childcare facilities,” Henry said. “Businesses like these were closed or experienced heavy restrictions because of the concern over the physical contact that is a necessity of how they function.

“All other businesses are allowed to be open, but with reduced operations to ‘continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size.’

“While businesses will experience reduced operations, they are not required to fully close.”

Henry continued: “Third, it is vital to the future security of Acadia Parish to adhere to the state government’s restrictions and policies during this time. Not complying with the state mandates could mean a loss of crucial funding from the state that can provide relief for our citizens and businesses.

“We will continue to work with the state in allowing for an ease in restrictions for businesses affected by the stay at home order, but we will continue to comply with all state orders so as to not jeopardize any relief options available to our citizens.”

Noting that citizens have been “living in a very different time than we are used to,” Henry said, “I understand how our way of life has been negatively impacted. Businesses are hurting and people are afraid for our economy as well as our health.”

The police jury president pointed out that the number of cases of COVID-19 in Acadia Parish represents 0.01 percent of the population and that the rate of growth has significantly decreased in the last week.

“Rest assured that your parish government will continue to do everything that we can to secure the economic future of our parish and keep you healthy,” he concluded.

Anyone with questions should contact the Acadia Parish Police Jury offices at 788-8800.