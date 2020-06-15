ASSIST open by appointment only

Mon, 06/15/2020 - 4:30pm
CROWLEY

The ASSIST Agency is open to the public on a limited basis by appointment.
ASSIST is now preparing income taxes until July 15. There will be no walk-in days for taxes until further notice.
Everyone who enters any of our offices must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Please call to make an appointment for tax preparation or to see if you qualify for help with rent/mortgage and/or utilities at the office in the parish in which you live:
Office hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Call the Acadia Parish office in Crowley at 337-788-7551 x 138 for additional information or to make an appointment.

