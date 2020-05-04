Bishop OKs outdoor Mass

Bishop Douglas Deshotel announced late Friday that he has granted permission to pastors in the Diocese of Lafayette to celebrate outdoor Masses.

This permission is granted as long as the celebrants strictly follow all directives issued by Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, according to a statement form the bishop’s office. Parishioners with illnesses such as fever, cough, chills or shortness of breath are to stay home.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor at St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley, said there would be no outdoor Mass Sunday.

“There are a lot of logistical things that have to happen” before such an undertaking can occur, he said in a social media posting.

However, Polson said he is trying to put together a “dry run” for 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the church parking lot.

He reminded that the 9 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Michael will again be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

In response to announcement that many churches across the state will be holding outdoor Masses, Fire Marshal “Butch” Browning released directives which must be followed in order to safely conduct the outdoor Masses. Among those:

• Capacity is subject to social distancing requirements and spacing of seated attendees with strict supervision provided by crowd managers.

• Any group seatings must be limited to members of the same household. Such groupings shall be in a manner that allows spacing of at least 6 feet from all other individuals.

• Modify human contact as part of any religious ceremony.

If a tent is utilitized, there must be a state-approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of the tent and there must be a minimum 7-foot, 6-inch ceiling height.

Crowd managers will be provided to call for emergency evacuation, enforce social distancing requirements, assign seating to attendees and further manage any movement of people throughout the service, according to the SFM directive.

Those functions can be performed by church ushers, staff or leadership, but there should be at least one crowd manager for every 50 persons in attendance.

Deshotel said the decision to celebrate outdoor Masses is up to each church pastor. He acknowledged that the announcement may have come too late for some to prepared for May 3 services.

The bishop added that all of the faithful of the Diocese continue to be dispensed from their obligations to Sunday Mass and are reminded of the ample opportunities to participate in Mass online or on television.