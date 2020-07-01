COVID-19 closes Crowley City Court

Due to the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in Acadia Parish, and in an attempt to protect the health and safety of the staff of the court and the public, Crowley City Court’s offices will once again close to the public, effective at 4:00pm today (July 1, 2020) until Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 8:00am. The staff of the court will continue to work and can answer any questions you may have at (337) 788-4117. Should you need to file an eviction, please call Marshal Glenn Deville at (337) 788-4120.

Suits may still be filed with the court either via fax (337) 788-4149, or through the U. S. Postal Service at Post Office Box 225, Crowley, LA 70527-0225. A drop box is expected to be placed at the front doors of the court no later than Monday, July 6, 2020 and will be checked regularly. Please Do Not place cash payments in the drop box!

Online payments can be made at www.quickcourt.biz/crowley or via the court webpage at crowleycitycourt.org .

We appreciate the public’s understanding as we work together to minimize the impact and spread of COVID-19 .