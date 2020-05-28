COVID-19 spike in Acadia is explained

Acadia Parish has recorded 236 new cases of COVID-19 since May 14 — an increase of 148 percent in two weeks.

The additional 96 cases reported on Tuesday represented the largest single-day increase to date.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health have attributed many of the new cases in Acadia to case files that had been wrongly coded to neighboring Evangeline Parish.

That error nullified almost all of the dramatic increase in cases reported in Evangeline, but worsened the trending increase in Acadia.

On May 19, state officials reported that outbreaks among migrant workers living in close quarters at three crawfish farms had resulted in 100 new cases.

Officials said in a statement that the new cases in Acadia reported on Tuesday are “related to outbreaks in work sites in the region.” They did not say if those cases were related to the three previously mentioned crawfish farms or if additional outbreaks had been identified at other work sties.

Chance Henry, president of the parish police jury, said the increase is not only attributable to the LDH coding error, but to increased testing.

“LDH has been testing businesses that are letting them in voluntarily. Some employees are taking the test and tests are returning positive,” Henry said.

“What they aren’t telling us is that the majority of these new cases are asymptomatic. Most of these people aren’t actually sick.”

The 236 new Acadia cases since May 14 have been reported alongside 964 new tests, and the overall positive test rate in Acadia now stands at 10.9 percent. That is an increase from a 6 percent positive test rate on May 14.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, in line with standards set by the World Health Organization and others, has said a positive test rate of 10 percent or lower is a measure of adequate testing capacity.

The statewide positive test rate on Tuesday stood at 11.2 percent, but that includes earlier periods when far fewer tests were available. The overall positive rate has steadily declined across the state in recent weeks.

The positive test rate in the seven-parish Region 4, which includes Acadia Parish and has a population of about 600,000, continued its gradual decline on Tuesday. The Region 4 positive test rate stood at 6.2 percent on Tuesday, down from more than 7 percent at the start of the month.

Acadia Parish saw an increase of two confirmed cases from Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing the total number to 397 since the pandemic began.

Four additional Acadia Parish deaths were attributed to the virus from Tuesday to Wednesda, bringing the total to 22.