Easter ‘parade’ results in citations

A number of citations were issued here Easter Sunday night, many due to violation of the parishwide curfew.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, callers reported to the police department at around 8 p.m. that West Hutchinson Avenue was blocked due to a “parade-like” procession of vehicles along the roadway.

A video posted on social media showed a line of bumper-to-bumper traffic along West Hutchinson, some with loud music playing from inside the vehicles.

Police, with assistance from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to the area to clear the roadway.

Broussard said a number of citations were issued, including but not limited to curfew infractions after 9 p.m.

The chief noted that many of the citations issued were for residents from Rayne and Church Point.

Broussard also noted one fight did occur and an ambulance had to be called due to previous medical conditions of one of the individuals involved in the fight.