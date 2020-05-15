High school graduations moved to outdoors

Public school graduation ceremonies are being moved to the outdoors.

Superintendent Scott Richard announced Wednesday afternoon that, after reviewing and considering the recent Phase 1 Reopening Guidelines put forth by Gov. John Bel Edwards that go into effect today, “the leadership teams at the high school level and district level feel as if we can provide for a different graduation ceremony that allows for a larger group gathering as long as social distancing and COVID-19 precautions are strictly followed.”

The major change will provide for an outdoor gathering —weather permitting — that will occur in a designated area at each high school with some limitations on the number and placement of attendees.

“If inclement weather prohibits the outdoor ceremonies, we will revert to the original, individualized ceremonies at each high school,” Richard said.

Those designated areas of each campus are:

• the football stadium at Crowley Middle School for Crowley High School;

• the Rayne High football stadium;

• the Church Point High football stadium;

• the Iota High football stadium; and

• a designated area near the track facility at Midland High.

The designated dates for each school will remain the same — Friday, May 22, for Midland High and Saturday, May 23, for Crowley, Rayne, Church Point and Iota high schools.

“Safety and COVID-19 precautionary measures remain a high priority, therefore, these ceremonies will not resemble previous graduation ceremonies,” Richard said. “In order to adhere to the 6-foot social distancing guidelines, students will be seated 6 feet apart on the football field. Students will be limited to three tickets for guests that will allow for guests to be seated in bleachers 6 feet apart and adhering to large group gathering capacity requirements.”

Guests from the same family will be allowed to sit together as long as they maintaining separation from others.

“We strongly encourage that persons whose health may place them at-risk not attend,” the superintendent said. “We also strongly encourage all attendees to wear a mask for their own safety and for the safety of others.”

For those unable to attend, efforts are being made to stream the ceremonies via social media.

“Finally, we will need to ensure that all social distancing guidelines are adhered to in order to conduct a more meaningful and safe ceremony, therefore, we respectfully encourage everyone to maintain social distancing throughout the process — before the ceremony, during the ceremony and after the ceremony as we all exit the stadium areas,” Richard said.

Each Acadia Parish high school administrative team will send more specific details — individual arrival times, parking areas, staging areas, etc. — regarding the process that will need to be followed to accomplish this most important milestone for our seniors in an organized and safe manner.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work to commemorate the accomplishments of the Acadia Parish School System Class of 2020,” Richard said.