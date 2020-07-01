Iberia cancels on-site Gumbo Cook-Off; planning is underway for a virtual event

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has canceled the on-site event for the 2020 World Championship Gumbo Cook-Off.

The decision on the 31st annual event held in October came after a discussion during a special meeting of the board of directors. The board voted against hosting the on-site event.

“We all love gumbo and the gumbo event, but when it came to the final decision the board vote was about doing everything the Chamber can, as a leading organization, to protect our greatest asset, which is our people,” said Wendell Verret, first vice-chair/Gumbo Event Chair.

The Chamber says that plans are underway to offer a virtual gumbo experience which is expected to take gumbo to the world, “since the world cannot come to Iberia Parish this year.”

Officials say the proposed event will be a marketing strategy for a return to the World Championship Gumbo Cook-Off on Oct. 9-10, 2021.