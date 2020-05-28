IHS graduates 110

It was an Alpha - Omega kind of day — some firsts and some lasts — when Iota High School held commencement ceremonies Saturday morning in the school stadium.

During her address, Principal Cindy Abshire pointed out that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 marked the first time that summer break started in March; it was the first time that graduation ceremonies were held without practice; it was the first time that the town held a parade in honor of the graduating seniors; it was first time the ceremonies were live-streamed on Facebook.

It was also the last time many of the graduates would see or speak to classmates and it was the last time that most of them would ever be on the Iota High School football field. In fact, she told the grads, “When you run out of here after graduation today, I’m running out right behind you.”

Abshire’s retirement was effective at the close of the ceremonies. “This was my last duty,” she said after the ceremony. “As of Monday, (Assistant Principal Colby Wallace) takes over as acting principal.”

It was a different kind of graduation, with students’ seats spaced out on the Bulldog football field to meet social distancing guidelines. Also, the stands, usually full to overflowing with family and friends, were only about half full, also in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

“It broke many hearts when we didn’t think we would be able to do this,” Abshire said, adding thanks to Superintendent Scott Richard and members of the Central Office staff for devising a plan for graduation.

She also thanked “the amazing teachers and staff of Iota High School” for their efforts “in these crazy times.”

“We finished strong – Class of 2020 strong,” she said.

The Iota Class of 2020 had two valedictorians, Chloe Annalee Smith and Braeden Michael Hebert, the latter of whom was selected to deliver the graduation address.

Hebert acknowledged that the past school year had been “nothing short of special” and urged all of his classmates to “stay the same amazing people you all are.”

He thanks the faculty and staff of Iota High School for preparing him for life after high school and his parents for “their amazing support in everything.”

He finished by reminding his classmates to “enjoy the little things in life” and to keep a positive outlook.

“The bad times this year turned into something good because that’s just who we are,” he concluded.

Following the traditional presentation of the “key to the school” from Senior Class President Victoria Clay to Junior Class President Alaina Miller, a number of awards and scholarships were presented. Highlighting the presentations was the awarding of the “Mr. and Miss IHS” awards by School Board members Douglas LaCombe and Milton Semar to Braeden Hebert and Mallory Doucet and the “Bulldog of the Year” award by Abshire to Braeden Hebert..

Other awards presented included:

• The Post 371 American Legion Awards to Mallory Doucet and Tyrone Charlot;

• The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Award to Reed Rougeau;

• The Outstanding Senior Award to Grant Callahan;

• The Kathryn B. Henderson Memorial Scholarship to Lilly Zaunbrecher;

• The Luke LaSage Memorial Scholarship to Grant Callahan;

• The Taylor Morvant Memorial Scholarship to Reed Rougeau;

• The Matthew Miller Memorial Scholarship to Victoria Clay;

• The Matthew Richard Memorial Scholarship to Conner Braquet; and

• The Scott O’Connel Memorial Scholarship to Braeden Hebert.

In addition to the two valedictorians, recognized as 4.0 Graduates at Iota High were Amber Marie Boulet, Tyrone Montaze Charlot, Grade Kathryn Cormier, Keylie Dara Cruse, Caroline Michelle Frey;

Colleen Renee’ Johnson, Skylor Allison LeLeux, Gage Joseph Martel, Madelyn Elise McDaniel, Ashlyn Rose Miller;

Julie Claire Prather, Jack Houston Pullin, Micah Cade Renfro, Reed Anthony Rougeau, Anna Claire Semar;

Hallie Elizabeth Stoma, Kyle John Thibodeaux, Haiden Renee’ Vige, Hayden Emily Young and Lilly Jo Zaunbrecher.

The invocation for Saturday’s ceremonies was delivered by Grace Cormier; the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Hayden Young; and the benediction was given by Madeline McDaniel.

The Class of 2020 at Iota High School selected as its motto: “We’re here for a good time, not a long time.” Class Colors are white, yellow and light grey; Class Song is Five More Minutes by Scott McCreery; and the Class Flower is sunflower with roses.

Following the presentation of diplomas, the class and audience joined in singing the alma matter before the traditional tossing of the hats into the air.

The complete list of 2020 graduates at Iota High School includes:

Riley Chase Aguillard, Brooke Leigh Andrepont, Nicholas Eli Ardoin, Malissa Dawn Arnaud, Andrew Charles Ashby, Austin Joseph Bergeron, Amber Marie Boulet, Mitchell Paul Bourque, Connor Jake Braquet, Delaney Marie Broussard;

Preston Avery Broussard, Evie Chenelle Bullock, Grant Michael Callahan, Mattie Lynn Cart, Tyron Montaze Charlot, Victoria Lynn Clay, Grace Kathryn Cormier, Aiden Luke Crisp, Ryley Jeanne Crochet, Keylie Dara Cruse;

Andianne Ja’nae Curtis, Annah-Claire Elizabeth Dailey, Madison Faye Darbonne, Mia Jules Davis, Esteban Chay DeSoto, Landor Reilley Doucet, Luke Paul Doucet, Mallory Jade Doucet, Kaitlyn Faith Douget, John Dalton Duplissey;

Emma Elizabeth Eaton, Disiree Marie Flolo, Ethan Ross Fontenot, Kynzlee Marie Fontenot, Olivia Rose Fontenot, Steven Gene Fontenot, Rachel Hunter Fox, Joshua Caleb Fremin, Caroline Michelle Frey, Brad James Fuselier;

MacKenzie Alaine Gay, Aaron Tate Gotte, Cassidy Tate Guidry, Beau Anthony Hebert, Braeden Michael Hebert, Cody Wayne Hebert, Colleen Renee’ Johnson, Madison Nicole Johnson, Lindsay Elizabeth Jordan, Ian Kyle Kratzer;

Donavan Joseph LaPoint, Sheyenne Renee LaPointe, Calyssa Abrial Latiolais, Jordan Nicholas Lege, Hunter James LeGros, Collyn James LeJeune, Jonas Lucien LeJeune, Malek Gabriel LeJeune, Skylor Allison LeLeux, Madelyn Avery Link; Laiklyn Grace Logue, Alexandra Morgan Majors, Gage Joseph Martel, Madelyn Elise McDaniel, Grant Xavier Nathaniel Medeiros, Abbigail Leigh Miller, Ashley Paige Miller, Ashlyn Rose Miller, Caroline Ann Miller, Chloe’ Ann Miller;

Gracie Elizabeth Miller, Kendall Faith Miller, Layne Miller, Syrus Cade Miller, Dylan Floyd Montgomery, Claire Madison Morgan, Lance Jakob Morgan, Carly Rae Mouton, Seth Eric Myers, Christopher Lynn Newman; Elizabeth Paige Orcutt, Leytin Mahailiah Pierrotti, Ryan Joseph Pousson, Julie Claire Prather, Hunter Joseph Primeaux, Jack Houston Pullin, Micah Cade Renfro, Madyson Grace Richard, Derrick Shawn Rosser, Reed Anthony Rougeau; Daniel James Roy, Madison Victoria Seilhan, Anna Claire Semar, Wyatt William-Ronny Shuff, Austin James Smith, Chloe Annalee Smith, Evret James Smith, Dylan Michael Spears, Toby Alexander Spears, Colin Joseph Steen; Hallie Elizabeth Stoma, Kyle John Thibodeaux, Christopher Jeffery Vest, Gavin Joseph Vidrine, Haiden Renee Vige, David Neil Walker, Alec Matthew Wallace, Conner Blake West, Hayden Emily Young and Lilly Jo Zaunbrecher.