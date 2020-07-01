Louisiana 4-H announces winners of virtual contests

With elections online, contests from the comfort of homes and nightly assemblies supported by broadband, 4-H University, held virtually June 22-25, looked a lot different this year.

This was the 106th annual event and the first not held on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge. 4-H’ers from across the state typically stay on campus for the week and participate in educational programs and contests, convene to elect new state officers and leadership boards, and take part in social activities.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 4-H agents and volunteers decided to move the event online.

“The sheer magnitude of developing the virtual 4-H University took many dedicated 4-H professionals and IT specialists,” said Janet Fox, LSU AgCenter 4-H department head. “I’m so proud and amazed by the responsiveness of our 4-H professionals and members.”

The 4-H’ers elected new state officers, who are Anna Little, of Winn Parish, president; Ty Hebert, of Vermilion Parish, vice president; Emily Deshotel, of Evangeline Parish, secretary; Avery Vandeven, of Tensas Parish, historian/reporter; and Mallory Meaux, of Vermilion Parish, parliamentarian.

Representing Acadia Parish, Sean Myers won the virtual Public Speaking Contest.