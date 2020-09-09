LSUE to offer free COVID testing site

LSU Eunice, in partnership with the Louisiana National Guard, will host free COVID-19 testing on select days through Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Those interested are asked to pre-register at DoINeedACovid19Test.com, however, on-site registration is available. The tests that is administered is the self-swabbing tests. No ID card or insurance is required to participate.

Testing will take place Monday-Wednesday for the next three weeks, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Participants are asked to enter the LSUE campus from the east parking lot along LSUE Drive. The testing will take place in the Acadian Center.