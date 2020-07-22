LSUE to offer online ‘Gameful Learning’

The LSU Eunice Office of Continuing Education is set to offer a variety of “Gameful Learning” courses, beginning Aug. 6.

There are four separate Gameful Learning curriculum – all aimed at K-12 teachers in an online environment hoping to better engage their students from a social distance as we all navigate the uncertainties in education tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

The self-paced tutorials help teachers learn ways to better engage students from a social distance.

These “gamified” teaching techniques help teachers leverage the internet to personalize instruction and stimulate intrinsic motivations. There is a K-12 as well as higher education course load available.

There are two other class offerings, “Quicker Questing,” a class to learn the popular mode of “Quest” teaching, as well as “The Fun in Failure,” which focuses on how to reframe mistakes students make as learning opportunities.

Upon class completions, participants will have unlimited access to the learning modules and all of their work. Courses start at $80.

All courses are taught through Jeremy Royster, a transformative curriculum author with extensive experience motivating students through personalized instruction.

Full course descriptions and sign-up can be found at lsue.edu/continuinged, under the “Gameful Learning” button.

The deadline to sign-up is August 5. Classes are expected to end Oct. 1.

For more information, contact Felicia Wiggins at fwiggins@lsue.edu.