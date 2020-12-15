McNeese splits up commencement events due to COVID

McNeese State University will hold six ceremonies Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 17-19, to confer degrees on graduates at the university’s 155th Commencement in Burton Coliseum.

Due to state COVID-19 regulations on the number of people who can be in the coliseum at one time, separate ceremonies for each of the six colleges will be held over three days to follow health and safety protocols among all attendees.

The temperature of each person will be checked before entering the coliseum. Everyone in attendance must wear face masks at all times while inside the facility and practice social distancing.

The fall Class of 2020 includes 526 candidates from 32 parishes, 15 states and 21 countries, and 530 degrees will be awarded, including 24 associate degrees, 411 bachelor’s degrees, 94 master’s degrees and one education specialist degree.

Graduate students will participate in the ceremony with the college where their degree program is housed.

Spring and summer graduates were invited to attend the ceremonies.

The McNeese commencement ceremony will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/McNeeseStateU for family members and friends unable to attend commencement.

The ceremony will also be broadcast on the Calcasieu Government Channel at a date to be announced.

The dates, times, college ceremony and college guest speakers are as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 17

• 2 p.m. – College of Agricultural Sciences

Dr. Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

• 6 p.m. – College of Business

Mark Romero, chair, University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors

Friday, Dec. 18

• 10 a.m. – Burton College of Education

Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education

• 2 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

Nic Hunter, mayor, City of Lake Charles

Saturday, Dec. 19

• 10 a.m. – College of Nursing and Health Professions

Ronnie Johns, Louisiana State Senator

• 2 p.m. – College of Science, Engineering and Mathematics

Jim Rock, executive director, Lake Area Industry Alliance