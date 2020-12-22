Rural Small Business Grant application period opens Dec. 29

The Local Initiatives Support Corp. is inviting small business owners in Acadia Parish to apply for the LISC-Lowe’s Rural Relief Small Business Grants program.

The next grant application period will be open Tuesday, Dec. 29, through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

Only small businesses located in rural communities are eligible at this time. Rural communities are defined as having a population of 50,000 or less. A community is defined as the city/town/village where your business address is located.

If the business is mobile (a food truck, fishing boat, ride share driver, etc) owners should use the address where the vehicle is stored during non-business hours.

Applicants may apply for one business only and must be 18 years of age to apply. For business owners with multiple businesses, application should be completed based on the largest business owned. Each grant is limited to one individual/business.

Non-profit organizations are ineligible for the relief funding program at this time, but may be eligible for later rounds of funding.

Applications are being accepted in “rounds”. You must submit a new application for each round in order to be considered for funding in that round. After the Dec. 29 round, the next round will be Jan. 26 through Feb 2, 2021.

Grants will support small businesses and enterprises affected by COVID-19 across the country, especially those in underserved communities, including entrepreneurs of color, women- and veteran-owned businesses that lack access to flexible, affordable capital.

All awardees will have to certify that they are promoting the best interests of the community and are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Applications will be reviewed based on criteria designed to prioritize particularly challenged businesses, and the final grantees will be randomly selected from the top scoring applicants.

Valid grant applications are only accepted through the links posted on www.lisc.org and LISC will never request copies of personal documentation such as driver’s licenses, passports and/or green cards.

The Rural Relief Small Business Grant applications are intended to collect basic information about your businesses and it is LISC’s recommendation that applicants should not pay a fee for assistance in completing it. Paid professional services will not increase any applicants chances of selection.

Anyone witnessing instances of fraud online or with questions should contact smallbusinessgrants@lisc.org.

All potential applicants are encouraged to review the FAQ and grant information before applying (https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/small-business-assistance/small-business-r...).