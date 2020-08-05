United Way of Acadiana receives Points of Light grant funding

United Way of Acadiana is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of a Points of Light grant.

The funds will go directly toward hardworking, frontline volunteers, supporting a new volunteer platform that is in beta testing and will be available to local nonprofits as a tool for mobilization.

“This is a great help in finding new volunteers and keeping existing volunteers engaged with opportunities across Acadiana,” said Carlee Alm-LaBar, president/CEO. “United Way of Acadiana has been a partner in Points of Light’s nonprofit network for years, and we look forward to continuing the work through their support.”

This funding was obtained through a multilayered, competitive national grants process. In March, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) launched the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund to support containment, response, and recovery activities for those most affected and for first and secondary responders.

The CDP awarded the Points of Light Foundation $250,000 to provide subgrants to local affiliates in order to address immediate needs response and to support their global coordination efforts through the allforgood.org website, channeling volunteers to where they are needed most.

Points of Light operates with a network of innovative volunteer-mobilizing organizations located in more than 250 cities and 37 countries around the world.

Together, these organizations are inspiring, equipping, and mobilizing more people to use their time, talent, voice, and resources to create positive change in their communities.