Acadia Parish Library expands weekday digital programming

This week, the Acadia Parish Library changed up its digital programming to include more variety.

Now the library will be posting not only digital children’s programs, but how-to’s and crafts for older kids, teens and adults, as well as Friday night bedtime stories.

The schedule for the month of April includes:

• Mondays, 10 a.m. – Children’s Story Time;

• Wednesdays, 2 p.m. – Teen and Adult Crafts and How-To’s;

Fridays, 10 a.m. – Kids’ Craft Hour; and

Fridays, 7 p.m. – Bedtime Stories with the Library.

All of the Acadia Parish Library’s digital programming will be streamed live on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/acadiaparishlibrary/).